Reddington unveils first 3D automatic breast ultrasound system

In a bid to promote women healthcare in Nigeria, Reddington Hospital Group in collaboration with GE Healthcare, and a UK- based specialist team of gynecologists, radiologists and breast surgeons have launched a new Breast and Gynecological Centre in Lagos on May 1.

The Breast and Gynecological Centre will provide high quality and personalized healthcare services in different aspects of women’s health, including a gynecology clinic, a breast clinic, and a women’s wellness clinic.

The breast and gynecological centre is the first of its kind in Lagos Nigeria and a state-of-the-art medical centre dedicated to women’s health. It was borne out of a mission to provide advanced, high quality, restorative, wellness, aesthetic care to women at all stages of life.

Charles Iwuala, medical director, breast and gynecology centre said a paradigm shift is taking place in women’s healthcare in Nigeria.

“The centre, the first of its kind in Nigeria, serves as a model for the future of women’s healthcare, by weaving together all round women’s health services, robust client education and innovative technologies.

“With our philosophy of providing compassionate and respectful care, the Breast and Gynae Centre will journey with our women through every stage of life from puberty through menopause and the golden years, as we strive to give them the best comprehensive healthcare available,” said Iwuala.

The new technologies available include a 3D digital breast Tomosynthesis (3D Mammography), a 3D Automatic Breast Ultrasound System (3D ABUS) a 3D digital breast sterotaxic biopsy system (3D stereo), a 3D MRI with 1.5Tesla GE Explorer Technology.

Adeyemi Onabowale the CEO of Reddington Hospital said, “What other value can we add to Nigeria healthcare and I realized that the women healthcare in Nigeria is not addressed the way it is internationally accepted criteria.

“The idea is to offer the most advanced comprehensive and personalised care available. And then put everything under one roof. This is what is lacking in the country, even though there are hospitals focusing on women. Ours will focus on everything woman there is a need to have facilities like that in this country and we are partnering with GE healthcare to provide us with facilities and technology that are not available in country.

“Nigeria expertises are limited in terms of exposure, what is the right thing to do without technology, amazing technology matches with outstanding expertise.” said Onabowale

Oludolapo Osinbajo the wife of Nigeria’s vice president, while congratulating the Reddington hospital group for the achievement, said the Centre established in Nigeria will help to address the several health challenges peculiar to Nigerian women, and aid the reduction of medical tourism in the country,

“It is possible also that service will ensure that the next medical tourism, Nigeria doctors treating Nigerians in Nigeria.”

The Breast and Gynae was launched and among dignitaries in attendance was Oludolapo Osinbajo, Toyin Saraki the wife of the senate president, the first ladies of Lagos state, Bolanle Ambode; Ogun State, Olufunso Amosun; Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu Akeredeolu; and Florence Ajimobi, Oyo state.

Reddington Hospital Group has since inception, consistently offered professional and qualitative standard of healthcare delivery, with a mission to deliver first world medical service.

The post Reddington unveils first 3D automatic breast ultrasound system appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

