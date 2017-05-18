Redeemer’s University 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Released.

This is to inform students of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State that the institution through her management has released the academic calendar for the 2017/2018 academic session. The management of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State has released the academic calendar for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Redeemer’s University Academic Calendar is a comprehensive guide …

The post Redeemer’s University 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

