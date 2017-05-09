Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Redeemers university female student makes suicidal posts on Twitter

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Redeemers University student, Uju Nwokoye last night made some suicidal posts.

She said she is done and prays she doesn’t wake up this morning. See below…

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Lots of people reached out to her after she made the post and Thankfully, she is alive today… See her new tweets below….

SUICIDE IS NEVER THE OPTION, THERE’S ALWAYS HOPE FOR A BETTER TOMORROW.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.