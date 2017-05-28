I will create time to play Golf, says Gov. Obaseki – Vanguard
|
The News
|
I will create time to play Golf, says Gov. Obaseki
Vanguard
Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he will create breaks from his busy schedules as a governor to play golf because the game eases stress. The governor`s Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, said Obaseki made the remark on the sideline of his …
