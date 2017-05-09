Redknapp: I Want Birmingham Job

Harry Redknapp has made it known he wants to continue managing Birmingham, as long as he gets financial backing from the owners.

The former Tottenham manager has saved Birmingham from relegation after winning 1-0 against Bristol City.

Redknapp won two of his three matches and is willing to take the job permanently next season.

Asked if he wants the Birmingham job, Redknapp told Sky Sports News HQ: “Yes, if everything is right. The owners are nice people, having met them I was really impressed so yeah I’m interested

On what assurances he would need to take the job, Redknapp added: “Just that they [Birmingham’s owners] are looking to invest and to crack on.

“You don’t want to go through another year like this, it’s no good to anyone is it. Hopefully, we can strengthen the squad and I think they want to do it. They’re ambitious and I think they can do it, that’s all I’m asking for.”

