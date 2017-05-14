Reds ready to finish top four charge – Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge says Liverpool are ready to finish off their bid to qualify for the Champions League in style after routing West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

Sturridge marked his first Premier League start since January by putting Liverpool ahead with a cool finish in the first half at the London Stadium.

Philippe Coutinho produced two clinical strikes as West Ham fell apart before Divock Origi added a fourth to cap Liverpool’s eye-catching display.

After top-four rivals Arsenal and Manchester City won on Saturday, the pressure was on Liverpool and they responded in the perfect manner.

Jurgen Klopp’s third-placed side will guarantee a spot in Europe’s elite club competition if they defeat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield next Sunday.

“It’s important for everyone at the club to finish in the top four,” Sturridge said.

“I’m glad to be starting and glad to be providing some chances for the boys. It’s a great victory for us.

“I think we’ve been good the last few weeks but maybe should have taken some more points in some of the games.

“It was an important game for us. We rose to the occasion. We showed what we are about today.

“We worked hard. We kept the ball well. We did everything the manager asked of us.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper.

