Reduce bureaucracy, cut production cost, PETAN tells FG – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Reduce bureaucracy, cut production cost, PETAN tells FG
Vanguard
The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, has urged the Federal Government to reduce bureaucracy and cut production cost by 40 percent so as to engender more investment in the nation's oil and gas industry. In a communiqué sent to the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!