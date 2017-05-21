Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reekado Banks acquires New Lexus SC430

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records superstar Reekado Banks has bought himself a new car, acquiring the new Lexus SC430. Five Star Music‘s Skiibii who just featured Reekado on his new song “London” broke the news on his Instagram page putting up a photo of the car and captioning it: Congrats on ur new whip brother @reekadobanks more coming […]

The post Reekado Banks acquires New Lexus SC430 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.