Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Refine laws, judges urged – Zambia Daily Mail

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zambia Daily Mail

Refine laws, judges urged
Zambia Daily Mail
MINISTER of Justice Given Lubinda has urged judges to take an active role in refining the country's laws to ensure that they are in conformity with the aspirations of Zambians. Mr Lubinda said Zambia has enough learned people who can. effectively

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.