Angola feels pressure of DRC refugees – News24

Angola feels pressure of DRC refugees
Dundo – Hundreds of people from Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai region have been pouring into neighbouring Angola every day for more than a month to escape violence plaguing their homes. Some 20 000 people who have fled are now in or …
Refugees of the DRC speak of violence and fear
