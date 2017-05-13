Pages Navigation Menu

Angola feels pressure of DRC refugees – News24

Posted on May 13, 2017


Angola feels pressure of DRC refugees
Dundo – Hundreds of people from Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai region have been pouring into neighbouring Angola every day for more than a month to escape violence plaguing their homes. Some 20 000 people who have fled are now in or …
