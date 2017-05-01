Register to vote, Tsvangirai tells workers – DailyNews
|
Register to vote, Tsvangirai tells workers
DailyNews
HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has rallied suffering workers to go and register for next year's elections — telling them it's the only route to restore their dignity and values eroded by the current economic crisis. Tsvangirai, a former …
