Release Ifeanyi Ubah Before Its Too Late Or You Will See The Power Of IPOB Under Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Warns DSS

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Friday condemned the continued detention of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, saying should anything happen to him those keeping him in prison should be prepared to face the wrath of the group.

It said, “We want the DSS to know that an attack on Ifeanyi Ubah is an attack on Biafra; the DSS should know that we are watching on this matter and must continue following it until it gets to its logical conclusion”.

It added that the arrest of Ubah was part of the plots to frustrate Igbo businessmen.

In a press statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State, by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said its intelligence unit had uncovered a grand plot to kill businesses in Igboland.

It said such actions were indicative that the people of the area were no longer needed in Nigeria.

The group wondered why a court of competent jurisdiction would order the release of Ubah yet the Department of State Services would continue to hold him.

The statement read in part, “We have been informed by IPOB intelligence unit that this Ifeanyi Uba arrest by the DSS was the perfection of hard economic policies against our people and strangulation of Igbo businessmen in Nigeria.

“The ground plan to stop every business controlling by our people in Nigeria is eating deep in Nigeria economy because our people are the major businessmen in Nigeria today.

“Arresting Dr. Ifeanyi Uba because of his legitimate business proves to all and sundry that we are no more needed in the contraption called Nigeria.”

The group vowed to resist such policies against the people of the area, adding that “It is pathetic that well meaning Nigerians are keeping quiet over the continued damage the DSS is causing Nigeria”.

“We want to state it categorically clear to all the Northern dominated DSS and other politicians that nothing should happen to our brother, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah because he committed no crime against anybody or Nigeria state.

“In line with this, we warn that Ifeanyi Uba should be released before it is too late or they will see the power of IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu all over the world; we cannot afford to watch them continue to humiliate and intimate him for no just cause.”

The post Release Ifeanyi Ubah Before Its Too Late Or You Will See The Power Of IPOB Under Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Warns DSS appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

