Release Ikoyigate reports to Nigerians, Timi Frank begs Osinbajo

DEPUTY National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the fight against corruption by the present administration may be in jeopardy if the findings of the Presidential committee investigating the controversial $43M in Lagos house is not released to Nigerians on time. The committee headed by Acting […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

