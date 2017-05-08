Released Chibok girls used to divert attention from Buhari’s health – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has insisted that the release of 82 Chibok girls by Boko Haram is aimed at diverting attention from President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said Buhari resorted to “flying dubious kites and selling cheap dummies” to distract the people. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

