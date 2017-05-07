Pages Navigation Menu

Released Chibok Schoolgirls Arrive Abuja

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released by Boko Haram Terrorists have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari received the girls […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

