Relocation: IDU flays Reps’ rejection of motion

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—ISOKO Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Isoko nation, has described as saddening, the House of Representatives’ rejection of the motion seeking the relocation of oil companies’ operational headquarters to the Niger Delta, urging the lawmakers to reverse the decision so as not to trigger another round of crisis in the oil-rich region.

Reacting to the development, President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said: “It is unbelievable that the lawmakers could do this. With this, they are not helping to improve security in oil producing communities and states in the Niger Delta.

“It is a sad development. When the Vice President went round the oil producing states and spoke to the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, he gave the directive that the oil companies should relocate their headquarters to their operational areas. So, if they say this directive should be killed, they are saying that there is no hope for oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta.”

