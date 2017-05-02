Remember The Simple Thumb Trick? This Guy Takes It To The Next Level [Video]

It’s been a parental go-to in times of trouble for years, the pretend ‘pulling off the thumb’ trick often silencing wailing children in times of need.

Like most things in life it’s clear that not everyone is created equal, and it’s obvious that this guy has taken the thumb trick beyond the ‘classic dad move’ realm.

I don’t know if this makes you a cool dad or not, but anything that keeps children’s noise to a minimum must be applauded.

First the tricks:

And then some attempts at explaining the tricks via the Daily Dot:

Wrote Eric Gebhardt, “He’s popping his middle finger on the left hand over the index and moving his pinky out of sight on the last move. It only works from the specific angle of the camera!” Or for an even more detailed calculation, Dmytro Zuyenko took this explanation from Reddit: “Pause before and after the quick flick. During the motion, he hides his right pinky behind his ring finger and on his left hand, he jutted his middle finger from behind his pointer finger so the tip looked like his ‘separated’ right pinky.”

We’re done here.

