Reminder: JAMB 2017 UTME Registration Ends Midnight Tomorrow, 5th May

JAMB 2017 UTME Registration Ends on 5th May Sequel to the successful conclusion of the 2017 JAMB Mock Exam and the release of the exam results, we wish to inform all interested 2017 JAMB UTME candidates that the 2017 UTME Registration ends Midnight tomorrow 5th May, 2017. JAMB has strictly stated that there will be no extension!!! …

