Removal of 26589 ghost names has saved Ghana GHC443m – Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Removal of 26589 ghost names has saved Ghana GHC443m – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the country has been saved the amount of GHC443 million following Finance Ministry's suspension of salary payment to some 26,589 workers in April, 2017. He said the comprehensive payroll audit conducted …

