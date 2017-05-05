Renegade general says ready to enter S. Sudan’s civil war – Arab News
|
Arab News
|
Renegade general says ready to enter S. Sudan's civil war
Arab News
ADDIS ABABA: A renegade general said he was weighing launching his new rebel force into South Sudan's civil war, and called for President Salva Kiir to go, accusing him of spearheading ethnic violence that rights groups fear is slipping toward genocide.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!