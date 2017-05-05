Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Renegade general says ready to enter S. Sudan’s civil war – Arab News

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Arab News

Renegade general says ready to enter S. Sudan's civil war
Arab News
ADDIS ABABA: A renegade general said he was weighing launching his new rebel force into South Sudan's civil war, and called for President Salva Kiir to go, accusing him of spearheading ethnic violence that rights groups fear is slipping toward genocide.
Hungry, scared South Sudanese stay in cathedral compound for protectionSt.Louis Review
Residents say South Sudan troops remove 5000 from churchWashington Post
UN condemns 'callous' attack on base in South SudanVanguard

all 50 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.