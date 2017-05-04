Reno, Amaechi fight again over corruption, love of money claims

By Anthony Ogbonna

The former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Pastor Reno Omokri and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi have again drawn their verbal guns and fired at each other over claims on corruption and love of money.

Pastor Omokri who fired the first shot at the Minister accused him of telling lies when the minister recently said he is not corrupt and does not like money. Omokri also alleged that the Minister spent huge sums of money on cloths to attend functions while thinking that, “our foolishness is rechargeable.”

But in a sharp response to Omokri, Amaechi who, through his aide, Mr. David Iyofor, said, “Yes, your foolishness is rechargeable just like your intense state of senselessness.”

As if haven reloaded and firing again, Pastor Omokri who, quoting Amaechi, also said thus: “I’m not corrupt, I don’t like money, I’m a honest Nigerian”-Rotimi Amaechi. This from a man who admitted spending $500k on a one dinner for Professor Wole Soyinka?”

“Amaechi must think our foolishness is rechargeable! A man who wore a multi million Gucci jacket to Paul Okoye’s wedding and an even more expensive Louis Vuitton jacket for Ruth Osime’s 50th birthday does not like money?”

“This was a man whose pocket full of dollars was mistakenly exposed during an interview he gave Sahara Reporters on October 2, 2013! How much did he spend on the monorail and did Rivers state get value for its money? In eight years Akpabio transformed Akwa-Ibom to a mini Dubai, what does Amaechi have to show for his eight years as governor?”

Pastor Omokri also showed some pictures where he said, “In the top photo Rotimi Amaechi is wearing a multi million naira LouisVuitton jacket and in the bottom photo he is wearing a Gucci jacket that costs more than what a minimum wage earner earns in ten years, yet he doesn’t like money!”

However, in countering Omokri, Mr. Iyofor said, “Yes, your foolishness is rechargeable just like your intense state of senselessness. If you had any sense, you would have known like most right-thinking Nigerians that the ‘$500k on dinner for Soyinka’ narrative is another lie from the WIKEd camp, just like their new fib, heir new fairy-tale that Amaechi owns the $43M Ikoyi money & apartment. Breeze don blow, fowl nyash don open & the liars have gone mute.”

“And this is from a Reno aka Wendell Simlin who shamelessly & callously used d name of his brother-In-law’s innocent son to fake documents & circulate fake news to demonize a former CBN Gov as a sponsor of terrorism!”

“SMH. From a man whose god & minions around the god turned our collective wealth into their private ATM. Yesterday, it was about Amaechi’s supposed ‘potbelly’, today, Reno is tweeting about Amaechi’s fashion. Damn low! How pathetic! Reno, your devious blatant obsession with @ChibuikeAmaechi will destroy u. Go get a life, man,” he said.

