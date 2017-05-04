Reno, Amaechi’s aide fight again over corruption, love of money claims – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Reno, Amaechi's aide fight again over corruption, love of money claims
Vanguard
The former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Pastor Reno Omokri and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi's aide have again drawn their verbal guns and fired at each other over claims on corruption and love of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!