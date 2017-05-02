Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Renowned author Karel Schoeman described how he took his own life – Times LIVE

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Renowned author Karel Schoeman described how he took his own life
Times LIVE
Karel Schoeman signed a letter‚ which he wrote in Afrikaans‚ on April 27 saying he would voluntarily cease the intake of food or water. Internationally renowned author and winner of more than 20 literary prizes Karel Schoeman (77) described in a

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.