Renowned Professor of Political Science, Abubakar Momoh is Dead

Renowned Nigerian Professor of Political Science, Abubakar Momoh is dead.

According to reports, he died Sunday night in Abuja and is in the process of being taken for burial in Auchi, his place of origin.

He was until his death, the pioneer Director of The Electoral Institute, the research arm of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

He was married with a son.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Renowned Professor of Political Science, Abubakar Momoh is Dead appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

