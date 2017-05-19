Rep assures over budget performance

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos—A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kehinde Odeneye, has said that the fiscal document on this year’s N7.28 trillion budget will be monitored to ensure prompt release of funds for projects and its implementation to the letter.

Odeneye, representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in Ogun, also ruled out “padding” in the budget as against the padding controversy which rocked the National Assembly last year, resulting in delayed passage and presidential assent.

Speaking with journalists during distribution of items as part of empowerment programme in Ijebu-Ode , he said: “The lawmakers had done their own job” by passing the budget as an Executive bill.”

“We have done our own bit and part of the job as lawmakers saddled with the responsibility of approving the nation’s budget and also ensuring national spread.

“After passing the budget and it is assented to by the President, we will monitor its implementation by ensuring that money is released and projects executed,” he said.

