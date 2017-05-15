Replacing Pablo Zabaleta Will Be Difficult – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola admits it will be difficult to replace Pablo Zabaleta’s experience as the Man City boss goes in search of a new right-back this summer.

City have confirmed that Zabaleta will leave the club at the end of the season after nine years, with Spurs’ Kyle Walker understood to be among Guardiola’s targets to come in.

“To be like Pablo, first you have to be that personality and you have to be a long time here,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s not about taking that player and he has the personality of Zabaleta, no. Everyone has his own personality. The question is not to try to change the personality of the players.

“Of course, with the players who were a long time here, it’s so important because with Pablo it’s how he teaches the new generation and the people who are coming from behind. It will be difficult (to replace him).”

