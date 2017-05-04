Report: Arsenal Transfer Target Alexandre Lacazette Prefers To Join Atletico Madrid

Reported Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette wants to join Atletico Madrid this summer, reports L’Equipe.

The France international, who has spent his entire career at Lyon, is considering a move at the end of the season and he has no shortage of suitors, with Atletico, Arsenal, West Ham and Paris Saint-Germain on his trail.

However, the Gunners are set for a blow as L’Equipe report Atletico Madrid are the striker’s preferred destination.

Atleti tried to sign the 25-year-old last summer but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas blocked the transfer.

The Ligue 1 side are hopeful of raking in a fee of €60m (£50.9m) when they sell Lacazette this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have also contacted Lyon and the player’s camp to show their interest.

Speaking earlier this week, Lacazette appeared to issue an ultimatum to Arsenal – who have been linked with him since last summer and had a bid rejected.

Lacazette said: “[The team I join] will have to be in the Champions League and play good football.

“Passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me.

“This summer I might go for a breath of fresh air and try something different, always with the idea of progressing in football and as a person.

“I’m going to keep working, with the hope that good opportunities come for me this summer.”

