Report By Sahara Reporters About Buhari Being Unable To Eat or Drink is false – Buhari’s P.A
The personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has described as false a recent report by Sahara Reporters on the President’s health.
The online publication in a report headlined; “Buhari Has Difficulty Drinking And Eating, But Cabal Won’t Let Him Travel For Urgent Treatment” alleged that the president’s effort to travel abroad for treatment has been frustrated by a cabal
