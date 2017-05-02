REPORT: Chelsea Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of £50m-rated Southampton Defender Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea are apparently “confident” they have won the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to The Sun, Saints have been tempted to sell in a £50m deal after Chelsea offered Andreas Christensen as part of the transfer.

Christensen returns to Chelsea this month after two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal have lost out on Van Dijk — despite offering to make him one of their highest-paid players.

Van Dijk has been tempted with more than £150,000 a week at the Emirates but he prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

Although Gary Cahill remains one of the most influential players in the squad, the Blues are already looking to the future.

Van Dijk, 26, has emerged as one of the most consistent defenders outside of the top six of the Premier League following his move south from Scottish giants Celtic in 2015.

Christensen is now the sweetener in the deal and the talented Dane is up for a move to another top Premier League club.

The post REPORT: Chelsea Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of £50m-rated Southampton Defender Virgil van Dijk appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

