Report: Newcastle United Gven Permission To Speak To Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham

Newcastle United have been given permission to talk to Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham with a view of taking him on loan next season, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

The 19-year-old scored 26 goals on loan at Bristol City last season.

His season-long loan in the Championship caught the eye of many teams including Brighton, who were promoted alongside United .

Chelsea remain keen to keep Abraham and see him as someone who could lead their line in the future – but the newspaper reports that he feels he needs more Premier League experience before he would be given that opportunity.

And while United are fans of his, the Telegraph report that Brighton and Chris Hughton are in pole position to sign the youngster.

Abraham’s impressive form in the second tier is set to be rewarded by Chelsea with talk of a new contract on the table.

The post Report: Newcastle United Gven Permission To Speak To Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

