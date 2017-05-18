Report: West Ham agree deal for Henry Onyekuru, could pip Everton to his signature – HITC
|
HITC
|
Report: West Ham agree deal for Henry Onyekuru, could pip Everton to his signature
HITC
According to Own Goal Nigeria, West Ham United have won the race to sign Eupen attacker Henry Onyekuru, beating off competition from Everton. The Hammers focused their attentions on attacking reinforcements last summer, but the likes of Sofiane …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!