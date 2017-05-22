Pages Navigation Menu

Reps begins probe of Buhari’s panel on arms

The Joint Committee of House of Representatives investigating the Jon-Ode led Presidential Arms Probe Panel will commence the public hearing on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. The Chairman Public Safety, National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, said arrangements have been concluded to conduct the hearing. Jaji said the […]

