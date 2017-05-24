Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps decry N400bn debt owed by FG on road projects executed by States – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Reps decry N400bn debt owed by FG on road projects executed by States
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed concern over the standard of various road projects executed by State Governments on behalf Federal Government. According to the legislative brief presented by Rimamnde Shawulu (PDP-Taraba), …
N400bn debt: Reps move to check govs over execution of federal roadsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.