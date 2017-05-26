Reps Member Commends Rector For Infrastructural Development At MAN Oron

Members of the House Of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has commended the Acting Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron Mr Mkpandiok Ante Mkpandiok for his commitment to the general improvement and infrastructural development of the academy.

Mohammed Bago, Chairman of the House Committee who gave the commendation in Oron when he led other members of the National Assembly to the Academy on facility tour of the institution expressed confidence in the Management of the Academy led by Mr Mkpandiok Ante Mkpandiok and lauded him for changing the face of the academy in less than one year in Office.

The House of Representatives Member expressed satisfaction with the spate of infrastructural development in the Academy and remarked that the spate of development in the Academy has changed when compared with what he saw during their last visit.

‘’The House of Representatives Members Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration are very proud of you.

‘’You have demonstrated unflinching commitment to the transformation of this institution. Keep it up. We will assist you to take this Academy to a greater height’’, Bago assured.

He commended the harmonious working relationship between the Management and staff of Academy, explaining that what the Academy need now is patriotic, conscientious and hardworking Nigerian who would judiciously harness available human and material resources to meet the collective expectations of Stakeholders and founding Fathers of the Academy.

Speaking on Cadets training, Mohammed Bago assured the Academy that 50% of the Academy’s cadets will be given sea time experience in July this year while the remaining batch will be by December 2017.

He promised to liaise with relevant authorities to exclude Cadets of the Academy from NYSC since the institution is highly professional, specialized and regimented.

In his remarks, the acting Rector of the Academy, Mr Mkpandiok Mkpandiok, while welcoming members of the National Assembly to the institution, described the visit of the Lawmakers to the academy twice within one year as a sign of greater glory in the academy.

He saluted the commitment and good intensions of the national assembly members to the development of the Academy and promised to remain resolute in ensuring that the academy Cadets are better equipped with modern training skills for them to compete favourably with their counterparts in the global maritime market.

