Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps move against gas flaring – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Reps move against gas flaring
The Nation Newspaper
The House of Representatives has initiated a move on the need to stop gas glaring in the country by 2020. The lawmakers said the move became necessary due to the health and economic implementations on the country as well as the refusal of international …
2020 Gas Flaring Exit: Reps to interface with petroleum ministryNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.