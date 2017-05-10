Reps move against gas flaring – The Nation Newspaper
Reps move against gas flaring
The Nation Newspaper
The House of Representatives has initiated a move on the need to stop gas glaring in the country by 2020. The lawmakers said the move became necessary due to the health and economic implementations on the country as well as the refusal of international …
2020 Gas Flaring Exit: Reps to interface with petroleum ministry
