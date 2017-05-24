Reps Mull Nigerian Sports Anti-doping Agency – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Reps Mull Nigerian Sports Anti-doping Agency
Leadership Newspapers
Twelve years after Nigeria became signatory to the World Anti-doping Agency, the House of Representatives, yesterday, read for a second time, a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Sports Anti-doping agency. The bill, sponsored by Hon. Douye Diri …
