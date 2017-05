Reps Pass 2017 Budget

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the N7.441 trillion 2017 Budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly on December 14, 2016.

However, the 2017 Appropriation Bill presented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Mustapha Dawaki and passed by the lawmaker, was N143 billion higher than what was presented to the National Assembly by President Buhari.

According to reports, the Green Chamber suspended the business of the day and dissolved into the committee of supply for the consideration and passage of budget with its 12 attached clauses.

There was only one complaint as the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, took members through a clause-by-clause consideration of the bill.

Members also protested the N84.7 billion Recurrent and Capital budget of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Reps Pass 2017 Budget appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest