Reps PDP caucus constitutes committee on party crisis

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday constituted a 13-member ad hoc committee to examine current political crisis in the party. The committee headed by Rep. Patrick Asadu (Enugu-PDP) is expected to review the lingering crisis in the party, especially the various peace efforts by genuine leaders of the […]

