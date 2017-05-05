Reps’ rejection of motion seeking oil coy’s relocation to N’Delta saddening—IDU

By Ochuko Akuopha

ISOKO Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko nation, has told the House of Representatives to reverse its decision to reject the motion on relocation of oil companies’ operational headquarters to the Niger Delta so as not to trigger another round of uproar in the oil rich region.

Reacting to the development, President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe said it was saddening and unbelievable that “the law makers could do this” saying “with this, they are not helping to improve the security in oil producing communities and states in the Niger Delta

He said: “It is a sad development; when the Vice President went round the oil producing states and spoke to the Pan Niger Forum, PANDEF, he gave the directive that the oil companies should relocate their headquarters to their operational areas; so if you say this directive should be killed, you are saying that the all oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta, like Oloibiri where oil was first discovered should have nothing to show for their massive contribution to the wealth of this country.

“It means that the tax that is supposed to be paid to states where oil exploration is taking place should go to states that do not produce oil; it means that employments and contracts that are supposed come to oil producing states should not come to them; what you will be doing is to empower states that do not produce oil at the expense of oil producing states.

“So what you are doing is that oil producing communities should be exploited forever with no employment for the people and no tax to the oil producing states. My call is for the House of Representatives to reverse this decision in order to improve the security of oil producing states.”

