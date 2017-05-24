Reps seek end to Medical Doctors’ strike

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara expressed optimism that the proposed amendments in the bill to regulate the Medical Residency Programme will proffer lasting solution to the incessant strike action declared by Medical Doctors across the country.

The bill which scaled through second reading on Thursday, 30th March, 2017 was referred to the Committee on Health Institutions, chaired by Betty Apiafi for further further legislative action.

While declaring the two-day public hearing open, Dogara represented by Chukwuka Onyema, Deputy Minority Leader, also reiterated the House commitment towards improving the legal frameworks for health institutions and programmes.

He assured that the five bills being considered by the Committee will engender efficiency of all the healthcare institutions.

The lawmakers and stakeholders are also expected to make input into investigation on the joint venture agreement between University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and Crystal Thorpe Nigeria Limited.

In her remarks, Betty Apiafi, chairperson of the Committee expressed optimism that with the Residency bill, will go a long way in addressing major challenges bedeviling the health sector especially in the areas of structural, funding and organisational challenges.

“The residency programme bill is an example of the National Assembly intervening to deal with the problem of obsolete laws that are not in tandem with international best practices.

“This bill will act as the comprehensive policy of government on the funding, the curriculum, scheme and tenure of the residency programme. It will also resolve the issue of non-uniformity of the residency programme at different institution as these are the major issues that made the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at specific institutions commence on strike with disturbing frequency,” Apiafi said.

The post Reps seek end to Medical Doctors’ strike appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

