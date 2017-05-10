Pages Navigation Menu

Reps slam Dalung over dissolution of boards of sports federations

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The House of Representatives on Wednesday criticised the dissolution of Boards of Sports Federations by Mr Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youth and Sports. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the sports ministry announced the dissolution of the boards of all national sports federations. The ministry also announced the postponement of election into the federations till June 13.

