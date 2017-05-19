Reps summon CBN gov, Magu, others over N12bn virtual currency scheme – Vanguard
Reps summon CBN gov, Magu, others over N12bn virtual currency scheme
ABUJA—THE House of Representatives, yesterday, summoned Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the N12 billion virtual …
