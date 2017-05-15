Reps tackle BPP on crude oil pre-shipment contract

Members of Parliament (MoPs) on Monday expressed grave displeasure over the usurpation of Presidential directive on the engagement of consultants and contractors for the pre-shipment inspection and monitoring of crude oil by Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). Oluwole Oke, Chairman, House Committee on Public Procurement who presided over the two-day investigative public hearing into the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Reps tackle BPP on crude oil pre-shipment contract appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

