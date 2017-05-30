Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps to investigate state of 33 silos worth N280b – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Reps to investigate state of 33 silos worth N280b
The Eagle Online
The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the construction of 33 silos worth N280 billion across the country with a view to ensure their completion for immediate usage. This was sequel to a motion moved by Solomon Ahwinahwi at the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.