Reps urge IGP to dislodge herdsmen in Delta communities

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to dislodge herdsman who have invaded Ossissa community in Delta.

The House also urged the IGP to urgently intensify efforts at ensuring that peace returned to the community.

This was sequel to “matter of urgent national importance’’ raised on Tuesday at plenary by Rep. Nicholas Ossai (Delta-PDP).

Ossai said that there was urgent need for intervention “in the beheading, brutal killings and recent invasion of Ossissa community in Delta by suspected herdsmen”.

Moving the motion, he expressed grief over the invasion that occurred on Wednesday, when suspected herdsmen laid siege and invaded the community.

He said that the herdsmen beheaded a commercial motorcyclist identified as Mr Udoka Ossai.

Ossai added that the invaders also killed six other people, who were indigenes of Ossissa,Utagbo-Uno and Aballa communities in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas.

He informed the House that presently apprehension had gripped residents in the area following alleged sporadic gunshots in their farmlands and threats of further attack by the herdsmen.

He recalled that the herdsmen had over the last few years incessantly attacked Ossissa by destroying their farmlands and constantly unleashing mayhem on innocent indigenes.

The lawmaker said that in all reported attacks in the community, the herdsmen deployed dangerous weapons; “sophisticated and high profile guns such as AK47 were allegedly used’’.

He said that there was tension in the community, but that youths had taken it upon themselves to defend the community, “and this will further escalate the present crisis’’.

He recalled that he moved a similar motion on Nov. 2, 2016 after several attacks on the community by persons also suspected to be herdsmen.

The House had resolved that the House Committee on Legislative Compliance should ensure prompt implementation of the resolutions reached.

Ossai, however, regretted that since the motion was adopted and resolution reached that the Committee on Legislative Compliance should ensure implementation, “till date nothing has been done, hence escalation of the attacks’’.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The post Reps urge IGP to dislodge herdsmen in Delta communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

