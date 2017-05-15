Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Republican Senator advises President Donald Trump to stop tweeting about Russia investigation

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has adviced President Donald Trump to stop  tweeting about the Russia investigation.  He wants Trump to stop publicly commenting on the investigation, following the President’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, which he subsequently tweeted about throughout last week. Graham in a recent interview with NBC said “the President needs to …

The post Republican Senator advises President Donald Trump to stop tweeting about Russia investigation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.