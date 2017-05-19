Rescued migrants tell of detention, beatings, slavery in Libya – Daily Mail
Rescued migrants tell of detention, beatings, slavery in Libya
ABOARD RESCUE SHIP AQUARIUS, May 19 (Reuters) – A day after reaching safety aboard a humanitarian ship, migrants on Friday told of arbitrary detention, slavery and beatings in Libya as Europe seeks to build up the Tripoli-based coastguard. "Libya is …
