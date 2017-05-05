Researchers find rice products for babies containing illegal levels of arsenic

Researchers said on Friday that almost half of baby rice food products contain illegal levels of inorganic arsenic. Researchers at the Queen’s University in Belfast discovered in a study that little has changed despite the European Union introducing new regulation to tackle arsenic levels. They said that some 50 per cent of baby rice food […]

The post Researchers find rice products for babies containing illegal levels of arsenic appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

