Resident doctors protest non-payment of full salary in Kwara

ASSOCIATION of Resident Doctors at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest to express their grievance over the non- payment of their full salary by the management of the hospital. The protesting doctors, numbering over 100, displayed placards with different inscriptions such as ‘House Officer Entry Level […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

